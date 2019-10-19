Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley downgraded Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. 1,855,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji purchased 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,586,000 after purchasing an additional 324,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

