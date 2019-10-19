PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $213,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 89.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHM opened at $38.30 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.