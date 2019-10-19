Pure (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00845580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000990 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

