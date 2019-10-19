Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Posts Earnings Results

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter.

PZN opened at $7.92 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $599.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PZN shares. ValuEngine raised Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

