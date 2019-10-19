Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wendys Co Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Wendys’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

