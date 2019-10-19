Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.