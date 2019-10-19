Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for SmartCentres REIT Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$196.75 million for the quarter.

