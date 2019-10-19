Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 114,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 118.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 22.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

