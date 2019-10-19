QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.33

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 4515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,917,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.