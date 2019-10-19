Quark (QRK) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. During the last week, Quark has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $66.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 260,728,090 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

