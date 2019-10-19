Quasarcoin Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $875,351.00 and $3,368.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,336,281 coins and its circulating supply is 168,336,281 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

