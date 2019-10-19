Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Up 37.1% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $2,367.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 103,912,992,246 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.