Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $267,629.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,475 shares of company stock worth $1,402,939 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

