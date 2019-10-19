Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp (CVE:RMO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $490,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Rainy Mountain Royalty (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as platinum group metals. It holds properties, such as Burnswick, Marshall Lake, Max, and Seagull located in Ontario.

