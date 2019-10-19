Randoll Sze Acquires 1,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CFO Randoll Sze purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $10,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Randoll Sze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Randoll Sze acquired 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $12,620.00.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Athenex Inc has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

