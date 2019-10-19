Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Tuesday. Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $839.97 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Rank Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Rank Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

