Ravencoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.99 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $145.99 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, TradeOgre, Nanex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00227580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01140998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003411 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,663,435,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Nanex, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, TradeOgre, IDCM, Cryptohub and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

