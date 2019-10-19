Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

