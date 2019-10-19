Raymond James Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $90.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.44. 5,546,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,365,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

