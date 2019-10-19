Raymond James Weighs in on Western Forest Products Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.33 million and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$448,500. Also, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$889,200. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 78,200 shares of company stock worth $94,944.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

