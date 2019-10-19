Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Shares of RYN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.78. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

