Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $1,575,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 11.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 80,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $3,970,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

