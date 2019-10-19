Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Re/Max worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Compass Point cut Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $569.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. Re/Max’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

