Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $11.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,074. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $185.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $5,456,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,637.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,150 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

