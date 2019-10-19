Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,420 ($96.96) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,014.12 ($91.65).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,005 ($78.47) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,268.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,273.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,862 ($89.66). The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

