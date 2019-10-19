Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REPH. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 83,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,729. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

