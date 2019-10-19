Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 891800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.51.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

