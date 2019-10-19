Regalcoin (REC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $23,518.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.