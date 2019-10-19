Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $2,286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $7,101,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NMRK stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.17.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.63 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

