Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

