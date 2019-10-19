Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,070,000 after purchasing an additional 213,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

GILD stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

