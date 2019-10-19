Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

T opened at $38.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

