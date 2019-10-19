Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.38) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $454.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

