Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REMYF. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Remy Cointreau has an average rating of Sell.

REMYF stock opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $107.42 and a 1-year high of $148.13.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

