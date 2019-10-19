Ren (REN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $42.92 million and $1.69 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, DDEX and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,513,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, Tidex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

