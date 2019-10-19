Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), 29,924 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 million and a PE ratio of -16.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.94.

Renalytix Ai Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

