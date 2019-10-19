Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.39 ($74.87).

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €6.30 ($7.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €48.56 ($56.47). 7,155,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.32.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

