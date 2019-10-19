Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.39 ($74.87).

EPA RNO opened at €48.56 ($56.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.32. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

