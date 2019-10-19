Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital set a $28.00 price target on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $191,812.50. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $413,462.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $852,500 in the last 90 days. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

