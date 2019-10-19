Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of RBCAA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384. The firm has a market cap of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $423,017.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.