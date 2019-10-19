Request (REQ) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Request has a market cap of $9.62 million and $73,720.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00042996 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.06125162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001146 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, COSS, KuCoin, WazirX, Radar Relay, Huobi Global, Koinex, Bitbns, Coineal, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, GOPAX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

