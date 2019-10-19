Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

