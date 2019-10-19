Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Summit Midstream Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMLP. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.11 million, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

