Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Resources Connection by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RECN traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.