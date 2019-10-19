Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.56

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.56 and traded as high as $152.90. Restaurant Group shares last traded at $150.70, with a volume of 1,840,005 shares.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 164.50 ($2.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Restaurant Group’s previous dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.19%.

In other news, insider Andy C. Hornby bought 232,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £297,562.88 ($388,818.61).

Restaurant Group Company Profile (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

