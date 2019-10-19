Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 534,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,851. The company has a market capitalization of $676.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 765,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

