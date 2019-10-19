Reviewing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 1.46 $441.00 million N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.48 $103.71 million $0.29 23.80

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 10.19% 4.63% 2.12% IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Quantum Minerals and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 5 4 0 2.30 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.41%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

