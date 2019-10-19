Reviewing Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Honeywell International and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 2 10 1 2.92 Horizon Global 0 2 0 0 2.00

Honeywell International presently has a consensus target price of $187.11, suggesting a potential upside of 13.01%. Horizon Global has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 31.59%. Given Honeywell International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 18.17% 32.02% 10.01% Horizon Global -13.54% N/A -10.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Horizon Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honeywell International and Horizon Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $41.80 billion 2.85 $6.77 billion $8.01 20.67 Horizon Global $849.95 million 0.12 -$203.96 million ($1.38) -2.91

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global. Horizon Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Horizon Global does not pay a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Horizon Global on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Hayman-Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Parkside, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, Witter Towbar, and TriMotive brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

