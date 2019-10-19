Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,600 ($60.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,412.05 ($57.65).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock remained flat at $GBX 3,961.50 ($51.76) during trading on Friday. 2,445,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,142.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.