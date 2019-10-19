RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of RLI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. 174,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37. RLI has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that RLI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $132,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RLI by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in RLI by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in RLI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

